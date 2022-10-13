Daily Crunch: Google holographic video chat booth, Project Starline, finds its way into the real world 

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.
We just keep getting more excited about Disrupt, but it turns out there’s other stuff going on in the world. A lot of other stuff, in fact; it’s one of those days where keeping this newsletter to a manageable length was extra tricky. Here’s what we came up with. Enjoy! — Christine and Haje
The TechCrunch Top 3
- You, only holographic: Never mind the metaverse, Google is planning to test out its 3D video calling booths in the real world, Sarah writes. Called Project Starline, the booths use a bunch of cameras, sensors and 3D imagery to create a lifelike calling experience without that pesky headset.
- Can I get a scoop?: Manish received confirmation that decentralized exchange company Uniswap Labs raised $165 million in funding to value the company at $1.66 billion. This is a follow-up to his scoop from last month.
- Tweet, tweet: Catherine reported on Redbird’s $7.6 million raise that has the analytics operating system soaring now that it can continue making data even more accessible to nontechnical users.
Startups and VC
Any robotic system worth its salt has the potential to effect change, but some of the most exciting robotics breakthroughs are happening in the exoskeleton space right now, Brian reports. A team out of Stanford’s Biomechatronics Laboratory just published the results of years-long research. The extent of the robot boot’s real-world testing has thus far been limited to treadmills. The researchers behind it, however, are readying it for life beyond the lab doors.
There’s a new VC fund in town — at least if you live in Paris, Romain quips. Meet Resonance, a new $150 million single-LP fund backed by Otium Capital, which is Pierre-Edouard Stérin’s family office.
A ton of awesome news on the site today, but here’s five that caught our eye:
- The internet of way too many things, tamed: SecuriThings is bringing order to IoT device management with a $21 million investment, Ron reports.
- It’s true, people are a problem: Carly reports that Nudge Security emerges from stealth to tackle cybersecurity’s people problem.
- From money in the mattress to pennies in the Pillow: Pillow wants to make crypto saving and investing easy for new users, Catherine reports.
- Blue-blooded money into green-laced fund: Harri reports that royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund.
- Young money: GoHenry, the banking service for under-18s, raises $55 million after passing 2 million users, Ingrid reports.
6 tips for launching a blockchain startup
It will take much more than a downturn in the public markets, record inflation and global instability to get between blockchain founders and their dreams.
Unfortunately, “having a solid roadmap, real-world use cases and a war chest are only a small part of a blockchain startup’s survival strategy,” advises Wolfgang Rückerl, co-founder and CEO of Istari Vision and Entity.
Although it’s true that many of the skills required to launch an early-stage startup also apply to web3 companies, “the road to achieving success in the blockchain industry is paved differently,” he writes.
Three more from the TC+ team:
- Not at the bottom yet: Crypto VC deployment still slow as investors wait for even lower valuations, by Jacquelyn.
- Why lead when you can follow: “Me too” investing is eating returns, by Alan Feld.
- A bridge too far: 6 investors share where they draw the line when it comes to ethical issues, by Becca.
Big Tech Inc.
Apple Card holders will get a side of Goldman Sachs as the two paired up to unveil a high-yield savings account, Sarah reported. She writes that this is “a big step” by both the consumer tech giant and investment bank to offer more traditional banking-like services to customers.
You want thingamabobs? I got five for you:
- “Breadcrumbs that eventually lead people back to the gingerbread house”: To borrow Ingrid’s phrase about TikTok launching Profile Kit to add up to six videos on other sites. It will integrate first with Linktree.
- Taking a jab at the House of Mouse: Lauren reports that Netflix’s ad-supported tier will start November 3 and be $7 per month, 99 cents lower than Disney+.
- SNAP to it: Target now supports SNAP payments made during online shopping, Sarah reports.
- Shining a light: Twitter has been a busy bird lately with all the new features. Aisha writes about “Link Spotlight,” which enables Twitter’s professional account users to link to their content and services.
- The art of negotiating: Connie spoke with Wharton professor Mori Taheripour, who provided insight into negotiating the right way.