Daily Crunch: Google holographic video chat booth, Project Starline, finds its way into the real world 

We just keep getting more excited about Disrupt, but it turns out there’s other stuff going on in the world. A lot of other stuff, in fact; it’s one of those days where keeping this newsletter to a manageable length was extra tricky. Here’s what we came up with. Enjoy! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

You, only holographic : Never mind the metaverse, Google is planning to test out its 3D video calling booths in the real world, Sarah writes. Called Project Starline, the booths use a bunch of cameras, sensors and 3D imagery to create a lifelike calling experience without that pesky headset.

: Never mind the metaverse, Google is planning to test out its 3D video calling booths in the real world, Sarah writes. Called Project Starline, the booths use a bunch of cameras, sensors and 3D imagery to create a lifelike calling experience without that pesky headset. Can I get a scoop? : Manish received confirmation that decentralized exchange company Uniswap Labs raised $165 million in funding to value the company at $1.66 billion. This is a follow-up to his scoop from last month.

: Manish received confirmation that decentralized exchange company Uniswap Labs raised $165 million in funding to value the company at $1.66 billion. This is a follow-up to his scoop from last month. Tweet, tweet: Catherine reported on Redbird’s $7.6 million raise that has the analytics operating system soaring now that it can continue making data even more accessible to nontechnical users.

Startups and VC

Any robotic system worth its salt has the potential to effect change, but some of the most exciting robotics breakthroughs are happening in the exoskeleton space right now, Brian reports. A team out of Stanford’s Biomechatronics Laboratory just published the results of years-long research. The extent of the robot boot’s real-world testing has thus far been limited to treadmills. The researchers behind it, however, are readying it for life beyond the lab doors.

There’s a new VC fund in town — at least if you live in Paris, Romain quips. Meet Resonance, a new $150 million single-LP fund backed by Otium Capital, which is Pierre-Edouard Stérin’s family office.

A ton of awesome news on the site today, but here’s five that caught our eye:

6 tips for launching a blockchain startup

It will take much more than a downturn in the public markets, record inflation and global instability to get between blockchain founders and their dreams.

Unfortunately, “having a solid roadmap, real-world use cases and a war chest are only a small part of a blockchain startup’s survival strategy,” advises Wolfgang Rückerl, co-founder and CEO of Istari Vision and Entity.

Although it’s true that many of the skills required to launch an early-stage startup also apply to web3 companies, “the road to achieving success in the blockchain industry is paved differently,” he writes.

Three more from the TC+ team:

Big Tech Inc.

Apple Card holders will get a side of Goldman Sachs as the two paired up to unveil a high-yield savings account, Sarah reported. She writes that this is “a big step” by both the consumer tech giant and investment bank to offer more traditional banking-like services to customers.

