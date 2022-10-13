5 more reasons to jump off the fence and go to Disrupt

Tick-tock, startup fans. We’re just days away from TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. If you’re still perched on that fence, we have five more reasons why you should pry open the wallet, dust off the credit card and get yourself to the Moscone Center and build a better business.

Buy your pass by Friday October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT), and you’ll save $700.

Ready? Start counting.

1. Top-tier talent

The Disrupt stage is known throughout startup land for showcasing the brightest minds, rising stars, unique and often controversial thinkers. We’re proud to say we’ve truly outdone ourselves for our first in-person Disrupt in three years. You’ll hear from Parker Conrad, Amy Gan, Draymond Green, Kevin Hart, Marc Lore, RJ Scaringe and Serena Williams — and that’s just for starters.

2. The Startup Battlefield

Twenty startups — selected from the Startup battlefield 200 — will take the stage over the course of three days, but only one will prevail to earn the title of champion, become the darling of Disrupt and take home $100,000 in equity-free prize money.

What’s more, watching the judges’ feedback gives you a front-row seat to the way they think, how they access a pitch and what moves them to schedule a meeting. Check the times in the agenda so you don’t miss any of the three thrilling sessions and the off-the-hook finale. Future unicorns start here.

3. Crank up the crypto

Learn more about the future of blockchain, DeFi, NFTs and web3 during these sessions at Disrupt.

Bankrolling the Blockchain with Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner, a16z crypto.

with Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner, a16z crypto. How to Thrive During a Crypto Winter with Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands

with Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain with Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director, Stellar Development Foundation, and Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO, MoneyGram

with Denelle Dixon, CEO and executive director, Stellar Development Foundation, and Alex Holmes, chairman and CEO, MoneyGram NFTs for Real World Problems with Manuela Seve, CEO, Alphaa.io

4. Showcase Stage

If you can’t get enough of watching startups pitch, then make sure to head over to the Showcase stage on the expo floor. That’s where you’ll find two groups — Startup Battlefield 200 companies and Pavilion startups — deliver their goods during live, fast-pitch sessions. Every day of Disrupt. Whether you’re an investor looking for potential or a future founder looking to learn, you’ll find a bevy of fascinating ideas flying off the Showcase stage.

5. Roundtable discussions

We’ve created more opportunities for attendees to meet in smaller groups to go deeper on and connect over specific subjects. That’s what roundtables — 30-minute, expert-led discussions — are all about. Here are just a few examples of the more than 50 from which you can choose. Go hog wild.

Scaling Responsibly: Walking the Talk on ESG and DEI

Making Venture More Accessible

Pricing for Competitive Advantage

There are so many more reasons to attend, but this is the biggie — TechCrunch Disrupt is where startups go to grow. Jump off the fence, buy your pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) for your last chance to save $700.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.