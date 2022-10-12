Last day to save hundreds on TC Sessions: Crypto passes

We warned you this day would come. You have less than 24 hours left to save $250 on a General Admission pass to TC Sessions: Crypto — taking place in Miami on November 17. Our special launch pricing expires tonight at 11:59 pm PDT, so buy yours now — your wallet will thank you.

You’ll hear from industry giants like Binance’s Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, FTX Ventures’ Amy Wu, Alchemy’s Nikil Viswanathan and many more.

Here's a quick look at just some of the day's hot topics

Keeping the Web3 Dream Funded: Billions in capital were raised by crypto native funds and web3 VCs during an unprecedented bull run, but as the crypto markets turn bearish, how will investors keep their web3 dreams alive? We talk to Chris Ahn (Partner, Haun Ventures), Michelle Bailhe Fradin (Partner, Sequoia Capital) and Tom Schmidt (General Partner, Dragonfly) about which potential bets are too early, too late and right on time.

A Non-Fungible Empire: Few in the crypto space saw the explosive adoption of NFTs happening this quickly, but NFT marketplace startup OpenSea, founded back in 2017, was waiting in the wings. Fast forward to the present day, and there have been tens of billions of dollars in NFT transaction volume with OpenSea handling the lion’s share of those sales. We’re thrilled that OpenSea CEO, Devin Finzer will join us on stage. So far, he’s fended off marketplace competitors from well-funded public behemoths and upstart threats, but can his $13.3 billion startup hold its lead through a bear market?

Securing Web3: As blockchain boosters continue to onboard swaths of consumers to their vision of the crypto web, a central question has been how to optimize the underlying tech to keep these new users safe. We’ll talk to a panel of experts with expertise in blockchains, decentralized apps and protocols including Kathleen Breitman (co-founder, Tezos) and Pascal Gauthier (chairman and CEO, Ledger) on how web3 technologists can build a more secure environment.

