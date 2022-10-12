Kick off Disrupt with a live recording of your favorite TechCrunch podcasts

TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 starts next week, which means we’re busy putting the final touches on what is shaping up to be a massive and pretty damn fun event. And this year, we’re doing something entirely new: live podcasts. Each day of Disrupt will kick off on the TechCrunch+ stage with a live recording of a TechCrunch podcast.

Equity, Found and Chain Reaction will record their week’s episodes onstage in front of a live audience. That’s you! Each day of the event, a different show will welcome everyone back to the venue with news, analysis and jokes. There will even be breakfast, so make sure to come early — do not party too much! — for some eats and some chats. TechCrunch’s podcasting efforts have grown from a small side project into a material plank in our larger output, so come hang out with us and have some fun.

Here’s the agenda, which kicks off at 9:00 a.m. PDT:

Tuesday: Equity Live with Mary Ann Azevedo, Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm

with Mary Ann Azevedo, Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm Wednesday: Chain Reaction Live with Anita Ramaswamy, Jacquelyn Melinek and Lucas Matney

with Anita Ramaswamy, Jacquelyn Melinek and Lucas Matney Thursday: Found Live with Jordan Crook and Darrell Etherington

And then buckle in for the rest of Disrupt to catch Serena Williams, Chris Dixon, Kevin Hart, Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe and OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan on the Disrupt stage and Brex CEO Henrique Dubugras, Kleiner Perkins partner Annie Case and Bessemer Venture partner Tess Hatch on the TechCrunch+ stage. And of course you can catch Startup Battlefield 200, our startup pitch-off that comes with a $100,000 equity-free check.

The full schedule’s here, and if you still need a ticket, head here. We’re also providing free access to the Expo area for anyone who has been laid off recently, in case you are looking for a new gig and have a startup role high on your list.