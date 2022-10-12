Check out our partner roundtable topics and speakers at Disrupt

With less than a week to go, we’re absolutely stoked to see you all in San Francisco for TechCrunch Disrupt, live and in person! You’re no doubt planning your days and with more than 50 roundtable discussions on tap, we want to call your attention to the info-rich topics that our partners will present. But first…

Just two days left to save: Buy your Disrupt pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and save $700.

Pro tip: Schedule conflict? Peruse the agenda to see which of these roundtables take place on multiple days.

OK, startup fans, check out these roundtables designed to help you — and your startup — grow.

From IPO Frenzies to Delays: What’s Changing with Equity , with Vieje Piauwasdy, senior director of equity strategy at Secfi. Sponsored by Secfi .

, with Vieje Piauwasdy, senior director of equity strategy at Secfi. Sponsored by . Breaking into the Healthcare Monolith: Strategies for Working with Payors and Providers , with Neal Moawed, global head of industry research at InterSystems. Sponsored by InterSystems .

, with Neal Moawed, global head of industry research at InterSystems. Sponsored by . The CPO-to-CEO Pipeline , with Anna Auerbach and Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by Egon Zehnder .

, with Anna Auerbach and Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by . Why Nine Out of Ten Startups Fail , with Dheeraj Pandey, CEO and co-founder at DevRev. Sponsored by Mayfield .

, with Dheeraj Pandey, CEO and co-founder at DevRev. Sponsored by . Navigating Silicon Valley: OG Advice for African Founders , with Jake Bright, venture partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Ayanna Kerrison, investor at Precursor Ventures; and Joshua Ogundu, CEO at Campfire. Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio .

, with Jake Bright, venture partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Ayanna Kerrison, investor at Precursor Ventures; and Joshua Ogundu, CEO at Campfire. Sponsored by . What the Heck Is Interoperability Anyways , with Neal Moawed, global head of industry research at InterSystems. Sponsored by InterSystems .

, with Neal Moawed, global head of industry research at InterSystems. Sponsored by . Rewiring Founders to Hire for Tomorrow , with Anna Auerbach, Kristen Burke, Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by Egon Zehnder .

, with Anna Auerbach, Kristen Burke, Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by . Saving the World: The Playbook for Building Planetary Health Unicorns , with Arvind Gupta, partner at Mayfield Fund. Sponsored by Mayfield .

, with Arvind Gupta, partner at Mayfield Fund. Sponsored by . Using AI to Cut Meeting Costs and Time , with Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder at Otter.ai. Sponsored by Otter.ai .

with Sam Liang, CEO and co-founder at Otter.ai. Sponsored by . Why African Tech Needs Venture Studios , with Omolara Ajele, operating partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Idris Bello, founding partner at LoftyInc Capital Management; and Kelvin Umechukwu, CEO and co-founder at Bumpa. Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio .

, with Omolara Ajele, operating partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Idris Bello, founding partner at LoftyInc Capital Management; and Kelvin Umechukwu, CEO and co-founder at Bumpa. Sponsored by . Web3, Crypto, Blockchain: Unlocking Prosperity for Tech and Creative Industries in Africa , with Brylan Donaldson, CEO and co-founder at 7th Ave, and Guled Yousuf, web3 angel investor and product lead at DeFi Pulse. Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio .

, with Brylan Donaldson, CEO and co-founder at 7th Ave, and Guled Yousuf, web3 angel investor and product lead at DeFi Pulse. Sponsored by . Scaling Responsibly: Walking the Talk on ESG and DEI , with Margaret Glover-Campbell, COO at Virtual Gurus. Sponsored by Virtual Gurus .

, with Margaret Glover-Campbell, COO at Virtual Gurus. Sponsored by . Delivering Value and Driving Pipeline: How B2B Marketers Can Tackle Both , with Dan Horowitz, senior director; Ruby James, manager of startups; Tom Eschbacher, director of new and emerging business; and Kate Kamel, director of growth at LinkedIn. Sponsored by LinkedIn .

, with Dan Horowitz, senior director; Ruby James, manager of startups; Tom Eschbacher, director of new and emerging business; and Kate Kamel, director of growth at LinkedIn. Sponsored by . Trust as the New Currency in Tech , with Anna Auerbach and Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by Egon Zehnder .

, with Anna Auerbach and Karena Man, consultants at Egon Zehnder. Sponsored by . How Startups Can Survive the Downturn with Financial Planning , with Rajeev Batra, partner at Mayfield, and Christina Ross, CEO and co-founder at Cube. Sponsored by Mayfield .

, with Rajeev Batra, partner at Mayfield, and Christina Ross, CEO and co-founder at Cube. Sponsored by . Exit Pathways for Africa Startups , with Opeyemi Awoyemi, managing partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Ngozi Dozie, CEO and co-founder at Carbon; and Adewale Yusuf, CEO and co-founder at AltSchool. Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio .

, with Opeyemi Awoyemi, managing partner at Fast Forward Venture Studio; Ngozi Dozie, CEO and co-founder at Carbon; and Adewale Yusuf, CEO and co-founder at AltSchool. Sponsored by . A Serial Software Entrepreneur Shares the Playbook for Building Breakout Companies , with Rehan Jalil, founder and CEO at Securiti. Sponsored by Mayfield.

Don’t miss out on roundtables — from our partners and other subject-matter experts — or your last chance to save $700. Buy your Disrupt pass before October 14 at 11:59 p.m. (PDT) and join us in San Francisco!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.