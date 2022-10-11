Meta’s Quest Store hits $1.5 billion in total revenue to date

While outside research data suggests that the number of VR headsets being shipped over the past couple years has surged, the release of new VR titles hasn’t always kept pace.

Today at its Connect event, Meta showcased some new data on the performance of the titles in its Quest Store. Meta shared that over $1.5 billion has been spent on games and apps in the Quest Store.

The company notes that more than one-third of the company’s 400 Quest titles have grossed more than $1 million in sales, with 33 titles having surpassed $10 million in gross revenue. A couple bright spots that Meta noted among individual titles include The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners surpassing $50 million in revenue on Quest, and Resident Evil making $2 million in its first 24 hours in the store.

These are all obviously cherry-picked metrics meant to showcase how VR is doing in the best possible light. Meta has had plenty of challenges on the content front this year as regulators have taken aim at their M&A efforts and venture investment in VR content has mostly dried up.