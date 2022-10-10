Green shoots appear in crypto land as winter reigns

Now comfortably into Q4 2022, TechCrunch is busy looking at a mountain of data from the third quarter, hoping to solidify our understanding of where the market for startup deal-making was, is right now and where it’s heading next.

So far, we’ve seen stronger than anticipated American venture capital results, a somewhat troubling international picture, and we’re keeping tabs on unicorns as well on software companies. But what about the crypto world? There’s precious little good news, it turns out.

This morning, after coming across this particularly interesting datapoint about trading volumes in September from The Block, we went hunting for other bits of good news. Nearly everything that we found pointed in the other direction, however.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read it every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

Perhaps it’s too early in the present crypto winter to go hunting for green shoots. All the same, this morning, we’re going to look at the less encouraging data and close with what we can say about September. News that, while not encouraging for your supercar lease payments, may shine some hope that the decentralized economy is showing enough signs of life that a recovery could be on the horizon.