Toil and trouble and … startup acquisitions!

I think it took maybe three days after I roasted our rather dry M&A season for the news cycle to prove me wrong. This week we saw Naver acquire Poshmark, Duolingo buy its first company, Spotify acquire content moderation tech company Kinzen, and, um, Twitter got closer and closer to striking a deal with Musk.

When we see high-profile acquisitions happen in close proximity, the human response is to think that there’s a trend forming. Eh. I’d rather ask questions: Poshmark’s acquisition is at somewhat of a discount, so what does that tell us about the state of marketplace startups and their valuations? Duolingo is finally becoming an acquisition-friendly company; what does that tell us about their priorities and expansion efforts? How does Spotify’s acquisition play a role, if any, in its recent layoffs and shuttering of some original podcasts? Musk is readying to buy Twitter, after saying he wants to buy Twitter, but that’s somehow news because, wait, does anyone know what’s going on?

Bloomberg tells me that I’m not entirely wrong for thinking things have slowed down. M&A in the United States has fallen for the past five quarters. The same report says that “roughly $212 billion worth of deals were announced in the past three months, the lightest period since the second quarter of 2020.” At the same time, tech is a bright spot. Despite the fact that deals are slowing, the tech sector’s total deal value is up 39% year over year, Bloomberg data claims. It’s the big ones weighing out, such as Adobe’s $20 billion acquisition of Figma.

In today's newsletter, I'll talk to you about Liquid Death and crypto advertising.

Dear carry, carry me?

Flag this for a future trend for me to look into: We’re seeing more and more VC firms dedicate a portion of carried interest to people who refer successful deals to them. This week, Mary Ann looked into how a cross-border VC firm is sharing profits in its 20-founder LP base.

Here’s why it’s important: This trend first emerged on my radar around a year ago, when Gumroad founder and CEO Sahil Lavingia announced a new type of scout program. Longtime Startups Weekly readers will remember this evergreen take from back then: It’s hard to philosophically argue against more transparency and distribution in entrepreneurship, but it’s also hard to pull off those goals in a way that actually helps those who need it most.

The follow-up

I’m experimenting with a new section in Startups Weekly, where each week we follow up with an old story or trend to see what’s changed since our first look. This week, we’re following up on Kim Kardashian. A few weeks ago, we spoke about Kardashian and the financialization of trendsetters after she announced the debut of her private equity firm.

Here’s what’s new: She’s back in the news, but without congrats Twitter. Kardashian was fined $1.26 million by the SEC for advertising crypto without a disclosure. Her mistake? She should’ve mentioned that she was paid $250,000 to publish a post about EthereumMAX’s EMAX tokens on her Insta story.

Anita and Dom say it best, so I’ll just place this link here for people who want to keep reading: “Let’s not defend Kim Kardashian for shilling crypto.”

A few notes

