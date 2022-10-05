What’s next for creator-focused startups now that the venture boom is over?

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Alex asked: How are platforms responding to the new creator landscape? (Don’t worry, the Wednesday show is still Natasha’s to lead, she was just a little under the weather this week!)

Happily, Alex was not running solo, as TechCrunch’s own Amanda Silberling was with the show this week — not for the first time! — to chat through the key questions we wanted to parse our way through:

What is the new creator landscape?

How did we get to today from the go-go 2020/2021 period of creator-focused venture deals?

What are creator-focused platforms focused on today?

And, finally, what options do creators have today, based on our understanding of the market?

The idea for the episode stems in part from our reporting, including this recent look at the amount of money that creator-targeting startups have raised in recent quarters. (Also in the news? Substack, Patreon, and others!)