Walmart counters Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale with its own fall deals event

Walmart is holding a “Rollbacks and More” sale event from October 10 to 13 to counter Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Last week, Amazon announced that it’s holding a Prime Day-like sales event on October 11 and 12, marking the first time that the online retail giant will host two sales events exclusively for Prime members in the same year. Walmart is now looking to counter Amazon’s sale with its own savings event.

The company’s sales event will include discounts on top gifts and electronics, home, toys, fashion and more. Discounted items will include TVs, Apple Watches, air fryers, robot vacuums, heaters and more. Amazon has also said it will offer deals across all top categories, including electronics, fashion, home, kitchen, pets, toys and Amazon devices.

Walmart’s sales event will start on October 10 at 5 a.m. EDT and end on the 13th. Considering Walmart’s sales event starts a day before Amazon’s, the company is looking to get to customers first before Amazon’s event starts. And since it ends a day after the Prime Early Access Sale, people who missed out on Amazon’s event will still be able to shop Walmart’s deals.

The event won’t mark the first time that Walmart has launched a rival sales event to compete with Amazon. When Amazon hosted its annual Prime Day sale in July, Walmart responded by holding its own sales event. It’s no surprise that Walmart is looking to compete with Amazon for its second event this year as well.