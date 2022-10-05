Startups and VCs are increasingly embracing the federal government. Here’s why

On paper, the federal government looks like an ideal customer for an enterprise startup: Its seemingly endless budget doesn’t fluctuate with market conditions and it’s always in the market for new tech. But it’s a slog to break into, and for a long time, startups and VCs didn’t seem to want to associate with it. That’s rapidly changing.

Over the last few years, and especially the most recent one, interest in working with and taking money from the U.S. government has exploded in the venture ecosystem.

Meg Vorland, a co-founder at Dcode and partner at Dcode Capital, advises companies on how to pitch and land those contracts. Vorland told TechCrunch that the interest level in her firm’s services has been night and day since launching in 2015.