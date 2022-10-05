Engage with AT&T, Polygon & more at TechCrunch Disrupt

A world-class tech conference like TechCrunch Disrupt — coming to you live and in person in San Francisco on October 18-20 — doesn’t just happen. It’s an all-hands-on-deck situation, and we want to direct your attention to an essential group of deck hands — our partners.

Building a startup is no easy task — not exactly a newsflash, we know. One of the things our partners do best is provide their expertise and educational resources. They present sessions on a range of topics that help new founders gain the confidence they need to move forward and build a solid business foundation.

Partners dispense valuable insight from our stages, and they’re always interested in engaging with interesting startups and looking for potential opportunities.

I love Disrupt because it features incredible companies. My work exposes me to lots of companies all over the world but, inevitably, I run across startups at Disrupt I haven’t heard of yet. It’s always fascinating to explore opportunities and find ways to work together. — Rachael Wilcox, creative producer, Volvo Cars.

Look who’s coming to Disrupt:

As previously shared, our title sponsor, AT&T, will be hosting a session on the TC+ Stage on driving innovation through collaborations both big and small. Can’t wait to hear this talk!

Also on the TC+ Stage, blockchain platform Polygon will host a partner session that will knock your socks off on all things sustainable blockchain.

Bringing their amazing group of startups, Ukrainian Bridge will be hosting a startup pavilion in the expo hall.

And rounding out the show floor, we’re excited to share that JustIdea, Supersmart sp. z o.o. and Web Spiders will be demoing on the show floor.

