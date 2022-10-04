Daily Crunch: Blocking VLC player downloads violates Indian law, claims VideoLAN in legal challenge

To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

Good to have you with us again, as the TechCrunch train continues to rumble along the tracks. It’s gonna be a fun and busy week, so let’s dive straight in with the news! — Christine and Haje

The TechCrunch Top 3

Last to know : VideoLAN, maker of the popular media player VLC, sent a legal notice to some of India’s ministries alleging that they banned its website without informing the company it was going to do so. Manish has more.

: VideoLAN, maker of the popular media player VLC, sent a legal notice to some of India’s ministries alleging that they banned its website without informing the company it was going to do so. Manish has more. “ The next Mark Zuckerberg? ”: Two Stanford dropouts created Fizz, which Amanda describes as “the anonymous, college-only, Reddit-like social app” that helps you stay connected should your alternative pandemic communication options fail you.

”: Two Stanford dropouts created Fizz, which Amanda describes as “the anonymous, college-only, Reddit-like social app” that helps you stay connected should your alternative pandemic communication options fail you. It’s here, it’s here!: The Google iOS 16 Lock Screen widgets are starting to roll out, enabling users to put widgets on the Lock Screen of their iPhone, Sarah writes.

Startups and VC

John Curtius, the prolific Tiger Global senior partner who has been at the center of some of the firm’s biggest deals in the last several years, is leaving the firm, Ingrid writes. He will be leaving to start his own firm, which will concentrate investments from Series A to Series C. Curtius will stay with Tiger until June.

In the broadest of strokes, the circular economy represents a colossal shift in how humanity makes and uses stuff. Instead of primarily harvesting raw materials to produce goods that wind up incinerated, or in oceans or landfills, the circular economy offers an alternative where stuff is deliberately reused, repaired and recycled over and over again. Harri reports that Google is spinning up a new, online-only startup accelerator centered around the elusive circular economy. The effort is Google’s latest to help environmentally focused startups grow while potentially hooking them on its cloud products in the process.

In other news:

Edtech’s honeymoon might be over, but expect a second boom

After the pandemic drove students at every level into remote learning, the edtech sector saw record levels of investment — until the public markets began to cool off several months ago.

“That said, it’s important to remember that publicly traded value represents a fraction of the overall edtech sector,” found Dealroom edtech analyst Carla Napoleão and Rhys Spence, head of research at Brighteye Ventures.

In a detailed report that studies both the public and private markets, the duo looked at global deal flow, trends in subsectors like K–12 and corporate learning, and recent M&A activity.

“Edtech still has deep and untapped opportunities. The markets may have slowed, but it won’t be long until the momentum returns.”

But wait, there’s more!

Big Tech Inc.

Aren’t you glad you came here? It’s an Elon Musk day. The big story was Connie’s report on Mr. Musk and how his opinion on a peace plan for the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war was not taken probably the way he thought it would. Then in a strange turn of events today, Amanda writes that Musk will now go through with the deal to buy Twitter at his initial offer of $54.20 per share. Representatives filed a notice with the SEC. That news sent shares of the company skyrocketing to over $47 from the open at nearly $43.

Meanwhile, we enjoyed Brian’s Q&A with new Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, who has been in the role for less than a week and is already hitting the ground running.

