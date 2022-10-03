Gopuff delivers on Goodnow, its new health, wellness private label offering

Gopuff added another private label to its arsenal of offerings, this time in the health and wellness space with Goodnow, the company announced Monday.

The Philadelphia-based instant grocery delivery company is starting with products like over-the-counter medications for pain, allergy, cold, flu and sinus relief, as well as first aid items, sleep aids and diagnostic test kits. However, look for items, including electrolyte drinks, bandages, antihistamines and antacids, to be offered nationwide in the coming months, the company said. Items are produced and controlled according to quality standards and manufactured in third-party good manufacturing practice-certified facilities.

Goodnow, which was in development for over a year, follows a bevy of private label brands. Its first, Basically, a snack line launched in January, saw 150% growth in sales since April, the company told TechCrunch via email. Then came fresh-made pizza brand, The Mean Tomato, followed by a plant-based snack collaboration with NBA player Chris Paul called Good Eat’n, which launched in September.

The company said the health and wellness industry was a natural next step for it and instant delivery overall. Not only is it a massive industry poised to grow to over $1 trillion globally, but when surveyed, customers expressed interest in purchasing over-the-counter medicines from Gopuff specifically, the company said. It also saw sales of these kinds of items increase over 130% in 2022 after rising 200% in 2021.

Gopuff, which has plans to grow its private label portfolio, is in a good position to launch more verticals and will continue to monitor its customers’ needs and evaluate opportunities accordingly, the company said.

Meanwhile, the company, co-founded by CEOs Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev in 2013, has not been immune to some of the quick-commerce slowdown of late.

In May, Ingrid Lunden reported that the company tapped former Disney CEO Bob Iger as its newest investor and advisor and got confirmation that Gopuff laid off 3% of its staff, or 450 people, earlier this year. She noted that the company said the addition of Iger, “is coming at a pretty critical time for the company and the wider category of commerce.”

The company was valued at $15 billion in 2020 and raised over $1 billion in 2021, but pulled out of Spain to focus on more lucrative markets, like the U.K., after less than a year serving Europe. It also discussed a mid-2022 public listing, but Lunden reported in May that those plans seemed to be on hold after the public markets stalled out. The company declined to provide an update on its IPO plans.