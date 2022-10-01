Build for the future now with Mammoth Biosciences and Mayfield

Trevor Martin’s Mammoth Biosciences aims to use CRISPR technology to democratize disease detection. Join this TechCrunch Live event to hear from Trevor Martin and Mayfield investor Ursheet Parikh on how Mammoth Biosciences positioned itself to achieve the lofty goal. Spoiler: Trevor Martin spent time putting the basics in place to ensure future success.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on October 5 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.

If you haven’t joined us before on Grip — our TCL online platform — click here to register for free and gain access to all TechCrunch Live events, including TechCrunch Live, City Spotlight, Startup Pitch Practice, Networking and other TechCrunch community events, with just one registration.

Already part of the TechCrunch Live on Grip community? Click this link to add this session to your agenda!

TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT. Join us!