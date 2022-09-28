What are the new must-hit startup metrics?

As we close out the third quarter and look ahead to Q3 venture capital results (early work here, here, and here), I am curious about present-day targets for startups at different stages. What does a startup need to have done — and what does it need to forecast — to raise a Series A today? Or a Series B?

Traditional rules of thumb for such transactions have been obsolete for some time. But the rules that supplanted the conventional wisdom became all the more ironclad during the 2020-2021 startup cycle peak; those new rules are now old rules — we’re in a new market and a worse economy.

What are the new new metrics, then? Let’s chat through old guidance, the benchmarks that consumed attention last year, and what we may be seeing today.