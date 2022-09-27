Show me the money: General Catalyst and Coatue dish the state of VC at Disrupt

Early-stage founders eager to secure funding (in other words, just about 99.99% of you), listen up. While venture funding may have slowed, venture capital firms still have plenty — and by that we mean billions — of dollars at their disposal. Question is, how do you tap into that monetary mountain?

You start by purchasing a pass to TechCrunch Disrupt on October 18–20 in San Francisco. Then, along with so many other stellar sessions listed in the event agenda, you make a point of attending this one: State of VC in 2022.

That’s where you’ll find Niko Bonatsos, managing director at General Catalyst and Caryn Marooney, general partner at Coatue Management, tackling this topic on the Disrupt Stage. They’ll discuss why a shrinking exit market has some investors pumping the proverbial brakes on dealmaking while amping up their control over the bets they do make.

You’ll learn what new terms VCs are introducing into deals, where they’re forging ahead or pulling back — and why. These seasoned investors will help founders understand what they need to know for their startups to survive and thrive in 2023 and beyond.

Niko Bonatsos partners with founders from seed to growth stage and beyond to build companies that withstand the test of time. He focuses on finding first-time technology founders — especially technical Gen Z founders who are building products for themselves.

Bonatsos’ investment portfolio includes Audius, Bounce, Celo, ClassDojo, Collective, Cover, Discord, Dubsmash (acquired by Reddit), Ecologi, Jadu, Hive, Livongo (acquired by Teladoc), Medely, Microverse, Numerade, Paribus (acquired by CapitalOne), Remote, Saturn, Seafair, Sleeper, Snap, Superplay, Tempus Ex, Wag and ZestWorld, among others.

Caryn Marooney focuses on enterprise and AI/ML investing. Before joining Coatue, Marooney spent more than eight years running communications at Facebook (now Meta). Prior to Facebook, she co-founded OutCast, a go-to-market and branding agency, where she worked with companies such as Salesforce, Amazon, Netflix and VMware. Marooney currently sits on the board of Elasticsearch, and she served on the board of Zendesk from 2014–2020.

TC Disrupt takes place on October 18–20. Buy your pass today, and find out why Disrupt is where startup founders go to grow.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.