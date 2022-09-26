WhatsApp is rolling out sharable call links feature

Links for video calls are common across apps like Zoom or Google Meet. But now popular chat app WhatsApp is also rolling out this feature so you can share a link of a call with family and friends.

Mark Zuckerberg today announced the feature noting that users can now join WhatsApp calls through this link with a single tap. He also mentioned that the company is now testing 32-person encrypted video calls. The company had first announced the extended group call feature back in April, but now it seems to be rolling it out for a limited set of users.

Users will find the option to create a video link under the calls tab. Once the link is created, they can share it with friends and family to join the video call.

The call links feature is rolling out this week to all users, so you will need to keep an eye on app updates from WhatsApp. However, it doesn’t seem like you can schedule a WhatsApp call with a link. It’s also not clear what happens when someone who doesn’t have a WhatsApp account opens the link. We have asked the company for more details, and will update the story if we hear back.

Last month, Meta started testing the Communities features on WhatsApp that lets admins create a community with multiple user groups — think of this as an organization’s Slack account with different channels.