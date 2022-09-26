timeOS is a Chrome extension that puts your meeting details in one place

Meeting reminders can be tough to navigate. Even if you get a notification 10 or 30 minutes before the meeting you might forget to join or struggle to find the meeting link moments before joining. Magical, a productivity company, aims to solve these problems with a Chrome extension called timeOS. This extension shows your next meeting’s details on every new tab you open.

The timeOS extension works in a simple way. After installing it, the extension will ask you to log in with your Google account to sync your calendar. Once the sync is complete, it will show your next meeting on the new tab page.

You can quickly join the meeting from that page with CMD/Ctrl + J shortcut or get a popup reminder to join a minute before the meeting starts. What’s more, the tool also reminds you to wrap up your meeting on time so you can move on to other tasks.

The new tab page also has a Notes section that you can open through CMD/Ctrl + I shortcut. The default notes template — with the team working on importing customizable templates — has an Agenda section for jotting down points for the meeting and a Next Steps section to list follow-ups or tasks discussed before and during the meeting. You can also sync your notes with your Notion account using this guide. This will also create a database of all meetings in Notion, so you can quickly refer to notes for different meetings.

The timeOS extension is just one part of the meeting solution Magical is aiming to create. The company has raised $6M to date in funding from investors like Resolute Ventures, Ibex Investors, Aviv Growth Partners, ORR Partners, and Homeward Ventures.

Tommy Barav, co-founder, of Magical told TechCrunch over a call that the idea behind creating timeOS was to make meeting details more accessible.

“We believe the time is very valuable for working professionals. So with the timeOS extension, we wanted to save the hassle of finding out meeting details and capture meeting notes easily. We wanted to make meeting management simpler and save time for our users,” he said.

The startup is now working on integrating more tools with timeOS like Slack for communication; Trello, Monday.com for project management; and Jira for issue tracking. Plus, there are more features like tagging your teammates in upcoming tasks in the pipeline.

The company is also testing Magical — an eponymous calendar product for teams to eliminate pointless meetings — in a closed beta. The product aims to reduce meeting spam by introducing features like showing the best time slots for scheduling meetings with your teammate and displaying the timezone they’re in while fixing a meeting.

“We’re living in the world of meeting inflation. People are spamming each other with useless meeting invites. We see the calendar as a bridge between synchronous and asynchronous communication. We want to provide tools to people so they skip meetings easily while getting all information,” Barav said.

“Tools like Calendly allow you to schedule meetings faster which makes the meeting spam problem worse. And people just get overwhelmed by the number of meetings they have in a week.”

The team also wants to introduce features like notifying the organizer if their teammates have an already busy day and nudging them to find a better time for the meeting. The firm is aiming to open Magical up for public access by the end of this year.