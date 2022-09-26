Take a peek at who’s attending Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt has played host to the biggest names in tech and has launched the Silicon Valley stars who have driven society into the future. They’re the titans, the ones who continue to reshape our relationships with technology and with one another: Zuckerberg. Benioff. Musk. Kalanick. Mayer. Dorsey. The list of startup stars who have stood on the Disrupt stage long before they were in the headlines goes on and on. And at Disrupt 2022, taking place October 18–20 in San Francisco, the next generation of tech stars will be onstage addressing the 10,000 attendees long before they become household names.

TechCrunch continues to keep a finger on the pulse of the startup world, and knowing which rising stars to cast for the bright lights of our stage is what makes Disrupt the must-attend event for the ecosystem. The roster of founders, VCs, engineers, and change-makers who take the stage each year spans all different tracks, from crypto and web3 to climate tech and health teach. Disrupt 2022 will provide that same broad depth of knowledge and experience. You’ll need to book a ticket to see the complete list, but attendees come from the the likes of:

a16z

ABB

Amazon

American Express

Apple

AT&T

ATG

AWS

Bank of the West

BMW i Ventures

Boeing

Brex

Bytedance

Carnegie Mellon

Chicago Booth

Citi

Claridge Venture Partners

Cox Communications

Craft Ventures

Dell for Startups

Deloitte

Dentsu Ventures

Deutsche Telekom

DiDi Research America

FANUC

Fidelity

First Republic Bank

Genentech

General Catalyst

General Motors

Google

Harvard Business School

Hitachi

Honeywell

HP Tech Ventures

HSBC

Hyundai CRADLE

Intel

InterSystems

JetBlue

JETRO

JPMorgan Chase

Kleiner Perkins

L’Oreal

LG Electronics

Lyft

Mayfield

McKinsey

Menlo Ventures

Meta

Microsoft

Mitsubishi Electric

Morgan Stanley

New York University

Nitto, Inc.

NVIDIA

PayPal

Perkins Coie LLP

Presidio Ventures

Rivian

Santa Clara University

SAP

Sequoia

Shell Ventures

Siemens

SOSV

Techstars

Tesla

Tusk Venture Partners

UC Berkeley

UCLA

Upfront Ventures

Visa

Walmart

Wells Fargo

Y Combinator

The three-day summit takes place October 18–20 in San Francisco and will undoubtedly produce the sort of stage moments that become tech legend. There’s still time to get tickets and get yourself in the only place to network with all of the industry’s next generation leaders.