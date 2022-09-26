Take a peek at who’s attending Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt has played host to the biggest names in tech and has launched the Silicon Valley stars who have driven society into the future. They’re the titans, the ones who continue to reshape our relationships with technology and with one another: Zuckerberg. Benioff. Musk. Kalanick. Mayer. Dorsey. The list of startup stars who have stood on the Disrupt stage long before they were in the headlines goes on and on. And at Disrupt 2022, taking place October 18–20 in San Francisco, the next generation of tech stars will be onstage addressing the 10,000 attendees long before they become household names.
TechCrunch continues to keep a finger on the pulse of the startup world, and knowing which rising stars to cast for the bright lights of our stage is what makes Disrupt the must-attend event for the ecosystem. The roster of founders, VCs, engineers, and change-makers who take the stage each year spans all different tracks, from crypto and web3 to climate tech and health teach. Disrupt 2022 will provide that same broad depth of knowledge and experience. You’ll need to book a ticket to see the complete list, but attendees come from the the likes of:
- a16z
- ABB
- Amazon
- American Express
- Apple
- AT&T
- ATG
- AWS
- Bank of the West
- BMW i Ventures
- Boeing
- Brex
- Bytedance
- Carnegie Mellon
- Chicago Booth
- Citi
- Claridge Venture Partners
- Cox Communications
- Craft Ventures
- Dell for Startups
- Deloitte
- Dentsu Ventures
- Deutsche Telekom
- DiDi Research America
- FANUC
- Fidelity
- First Republic Bank
- Genentech
- General Catalyst
- General Motors
- Harvard Business School
- Hitachi
- Honeywell
- HP Tech Ventures
- HSBC
- Hyundai CRADLE
- Intel
- InterSystems
- JetBlue
- JETRO
- JPMorgan Chase
- Kleiner Perkins
- L’Oreal
- LG Electronics
- Lyft
- Mayfield
- McKinsey
- Menlo Ventures
- Meta
- Microsoft
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Morgan Stanley
- New York University
- Nitto, Inc.
- NVIDIA
- PayPal
- Perkins Coie LLP
- Presidio Ventures
- Rivian
- Santa Clara University
- SAP
- Sequoia
- Shell Ventures
- Siemens
- SOSV
- Techstars
- Tesla
- Tusk Venture Partners
- UC Berkeley
- UCLA
- Upfront Ventures
- Visa
- Walmart
- Wells Fargo
- Y Combinator
The three-day summit takes place October 18–20 in San Francisco and will undoubtedly produce the sort of stage moments that become tech legend. There’s still time to get tickets and get yourself in the only place to network with all of the industry’s next generation leaders.