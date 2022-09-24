How Change co-founders brainstormed their way into entrepreneurship

Welcome back to Found, the podcast where we get the stories behind the startups.

After graduating college, co-founders Amar Shah and Sonia Nigam were bored with their first ”real jobs,” so through trial and error they came up with the idea to develop an API that processes donations, called Change. They talk with Darrell and Jordan about getting their first customers by literally knocking on shop doors, growing the company while maintaining the close-knit culture, and why incorporating crypto payments was a key part of their growth.

