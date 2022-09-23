Breaking Bad creator is making a new show for Apple TV+ with Rhea Seehorn

Apple TV+’s original programming has received a major boost with the company landing a deal with “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul” creator Vince Gilligan. Apple signed a two-season deal for his new project — dubbed as a grounded drama —that will be unrelated to two hit series.

Deadline, which first reported the development, noted that “Better Call Saul” star and Emmy nominee Rhea Seehorn will play a lead in the upcoming series. The report also said that Gilligan will be a showrunner and an executive producer for the new project that could see per episode budget cross the $13 million to $15 million mark.

While Gilligan would want another hit series to show off for his resume, Apple would be looking for more high-profile shows to fill in the void of outgoing comedy series Ted Lasso. Jason Sudeikis, who is the lead and an executive producer on the show, is currently making the third and final season of the soccer-centered saga. The series has been a flagbearer for Apple TV+ with multiple Emmy wins and now a deal with Electronic Arts to feature Richmond AFC — the team that appears in the series — in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23.

Apple TV+ scored nine Emmy wins this year, which is on par with its competitors like Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime with 10, 8, and 7 wins respectively. Notably, Ted Lasso won all four Primetime Emmy for Apple TV+.

The company is looking to diversify its streaming portfolio with multiple deals this year. In August, it said to have signed an agreement with Futuro Studio to turn original podcasts into TV shows. It’s also heavily investing in live sports streaming with deals including Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.