The Merge pregame is over, but where’s the party?

Welcome to Chain Reaction, where we unpack and explain the latest in crypto news, drama and trends, breaking things down block by block for the crypto curious. For our Thursday episode where we discuss the latest in crypto news, we talked about the recent steep decline in Ethereum prices following its major network upgrade.

We also discussed:

The latest regulatory drama surrounding stablecoins: including a draft House bill that would ban algorithmic stablecoins, some legal action against Tether and a big move in the sector from Robinhood.

Recent movements from the United States federal government to embrace a digital dollar, and who Biden has tapped to prepare for any potential decisions from the Federal Reserve.