Meet the winners of the student pitch competition at Disrupt 2022

TechCrunch Disrupt is a three-day showcase of the work being done by the best and brightest in Silicon Valley and is an exclusive first look at the most exciting new innovations coming over the next few years. The conference, set this year for October 18–20 in San Francisco, has hosted some of the most prominent names in tech when they were eager up-and-comers. This year, Disrupt’s student pitch competition winners will give attendees a deeper glimpse into the next decade of tech innovation and the future of the world itself.

There were hundreds of impressive entries, sent by remarkable young people from all over the world. In the end, our judges narrowed it down to a select group of winners.

Each and every one of these winners will be on hand at Disrupt this year, their tickets and accommodations paid for as part of their prize for winning. They’ll also be given free tickets to every single TechCrunch event in 2023 and a mentorship session with sponsors Blackstone LaunchPad and Techstars.

Here’s the roster of winners:

AgGen

A modular insect farming system that recycles agricultural food waste (e.g., almond hulls and manure), which contributes over 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, with insects — harvesting them to produce sustainable feed for pets and livestock, fertilizers, and oils.

Many Hands

An edtech company combating teacher burnout by creating a platform where teachers can delegate administrative tasks to experienced educators who can grade, plan lessons, design curriculum, and more.

A flexible solar panel that is thinner than a pencil, can be easily and affordably mounted on any roof surface using a peel-and-stick adhesive backing, and has an industry-leading 28% efficiency while being 87% lighter than existing panels.

An in-clinic and at-home assessment tool to assist clinicians in providing more data points and better care for patients with Parkinson’s disease.

VisionX is an augmented reality (AR) personal assistant app designed to enhance how consumers identify, research and transact real estate.

The Musks, Zuckerbergs, and Dorseys of the world started their tech empires as ambitious students looking for a way into Silicon Valley. At Disrupt, from October 18–20 in San Francisco, attendees will get a front seat to the launch of the next generation of great tech disruptors — book your tickets today.