TC Sessions: Crypto is in Miami — and 5 more reasons students should go

If you’re a university- or college-level student who believes the future of finance is crypto — or even if you’re just crypto curious — pack a bag and head to Miami for TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17.

Why? Well, for starters, TechCrunch (of Disrupt and Startup Battlefield fame) brings its considerable talent for attracting the top technology founders, CEOs, investors and unicorn makers to focus on the cryptoverse — blockchain, cryptocurrency, NFTs and web3.

In a classic, “but wait, there’s more” moment, here are five outstanding reasons you should buy a student pass to join and learn from the crypto community:

You’ll meet, engage with and learn from the people creating and building in this rapidly changing sector. Hear about the latest trends, products and, yes, even controversies from our main-stage speakers and during the breakout sessions. Go mining to find a co-founder, a job, or a mentor, and start expanding your network. The contacts you make could lead you to your future funding. Explore more than a dozen early-stage startups on the exhibition floor. See what products are coming down the pike, and again, get your networking on. Face-to-face connection. Combine the two-year dearth of in-person events with the fact that the main business of crypto takes place behind the scenes in front of a screen and, well, it’s going to be great to see everyone. Meeting real people in real time leads to real inspiration. Your student pass costs a mere $49. Boom.

***Bonus reason: Miami…in November. Sweet!

TC Sessions: Crypto takes place in, ahem, Miami on November 17. Buy your $49 student pass and go. If the future of finance is crypto, you can’t afford to miss it.

