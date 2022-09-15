Zoom is down in a major outage

Amanda Silberling 7 hours

If you had a meeting you really didn’t want to attend this morning, it’s your lucky day. Zoom’s status website shows that there is a major outage, affecting users’ ability to join meetings. According to the crowd-sourced DownDetector, tens of thousands of Zoom users are reporting outages this morning, beginning around 10:30 AM ET.

“We are aware of issues currently impacting Zoom. Our engineering team is investigating this matter,” a Zoom spokesperson told TechCrunch. Users eager to hop back on their meetings can keep track of the latest updates at status.zoom.com.

On DownDetector, most reports show trouble joining a conference. Geographically, outage reports are streaming in from across the U.S. and Europe, though they may extend to other regions as well.

Zoom outage DownDetector

Image Credits: DownDetector, screenshot by TechCrunch

Of course, those whose meetings were cancelled took to Twitter to celebrate, calling the Zoom outage the “equivalent of a snow day in a WFH world.

This story is developing…