Selling APIs with Orum and Amex Ventures on TechCrunch Live

Stephany Kirkpatrick launched Orum.io in 2019 and quickly gained investments from some of the top fintech venture capital firms. Why? Kirkpatrick’s company is reinventing how money is transferred between banks, making the transaction nearly instantaneous. Along with Matt Sueoka, Global Head and SVP of Amex Ventures Stephany Kirkpatrick will speak on what it takes to get financing in the fintech space.

This TechCrunch Live event opens on September 21 at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT with networking. The interview begins at 12:00 p.m. PDT followed by the TCL Pitch Practice at 12:30 p.m. PDT.

