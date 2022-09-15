Expanding the boundaries of primary care with Kelsey Mellard from Sitka

Welcome back to Found, the podcast that brings you the stories behind the startups.

We talk to a lot of health tech founders on this show because there are countless ways the healthcare system, particularly in the U.S., needs to be disrupted. This week, we talked to Kelsey Mellard, who founded Sitka with the goal of implementing value-based care and helping primary care physicians make more thoughtful referrals to specialists. She talks with Darrell and Jordan about playing the long game to change how people receive care in the U.S. and incentivize providers to give high-quality care instead of a high volume of care.

If you love live conversations with founders, you’ll love TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco from October 18-20. Use code FOUND for 15% off your ticket.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week.

Connect with us: