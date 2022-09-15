Watch Activision unveil the next generation of Call of Duty right here

Call of Duty is one of the biggest franchises in the world of gaming, and we’re just a few short weeks from the debut of the next title. Welcome to the era of Modern Warfare II.

Today at CoD Next, Activision is giving us our first look at live gameplay from MWII courtesy of more than 150 top streamers, and the developers and game creators will be sharing new info about the release.

Battle royale, mobile and multiplayer fans alike will want to tune in, as the company is showing off both MWII multiplayer, Warzone 2, and Warzone Mobile at the show.

Activision will also be sharing more info on the MWII open beta, which starts in waves (based on platforms and parts of the game) this weekend.

Everything kicks off at 9:30am PT/12:30pm ET, and you can check it out right here.

