Vote to expand Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory delayed indefinitely

The municipal council of Grünheide in the district of Brandenburg, Germany, has indefinitely delayed the vote on the planned expansion of Tesla’s Berlin gigafactory, according to a report from local broadcaster RBB.

Tesla wants to expand its nearly 750-acre factory site by another 250 acres to build a freight depot, among other factory parts. The Grünheide main committee had approved the plans in June and passed it to the local council to begin the development plan. The Grünheide mayor, Arne Christiani, removed the item from the council meeting agenda, saying the council needs more clarification and that he couldn’t promise the plan will be voted on this year.