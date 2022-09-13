Tracking Fintech and Crypto at TechCrunch Disrupt

We said we’re coming back big for the first IRL TechCrunch Disrupt since 2019, and we’re not kidding. When the doors open October 18-20, you’ll find more than 100 interviews, panel discussions, roundtables, how-tos, breakouts and a plethora of other startup goodness waiting for you.

Hurry and save: Don’t miss the Friday, September 16 deadline to book your passes and save $1100. We now return you to our regularly scheduled post.

Yes, the Disrupt agenda is impressive (a not-so-humble brag), but we want to make it as easy as possible for you to find the exact content you need to drive your business forward. Ergo, we wanted to highlight some track-specific content for you at the show – specifically sessions on Fintech.

Let’s break it down. Here’s what you’ll find on Fintech at this year’s Disrupt (more sessions are added every day).

Fintech Sessions

Bankrolling the Blockchain with a16z Crypto

with Chris Dixon – Founder & Managing Partner, a16z crypto

Speeding Up Crypto

with Anatoly Yakovenko – Co-founder, Solana

Structure, Regulation, and Markets: The Road Ahead for Crypto Startups

with Brett Harrison – President, FTX, Mary-Catherine Lader – COO, Uniswap Labs, Cuy Sheffield – VP & Global Head, Crypto, Visa, Inc.

Live on Stage: TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction

with various TechCrunch Editors

The Great Expectations of Crypto and Blockchain

Sponsored by: Monogram

with Denelle Dixon – CEO & Executive Director, Stellar Development Foundation, Alex Holmes – Chairman & CEO, Moneygram

Fintechs Walking the Line: Ecosystems, Symbiotic Relationships With Banks, and What’s Next

Sponsored by: FIS

NFTs for Real World Problems

with Manuela Seve – CEO, alphaa.io

The Fintech Scaling Dilemma: When to Expand Across Continent

with Yorick Naeff – Co-founder and CEO, BUX

Web3, Crypto, Blockchain – Unlocking Prosperity for Tech and Creative Industries in Africa

Sponsored by Fast Forward Venture Studio

TechCrunch Disrupt takes place in San Francisco on October 18-20 with an online day on October 21. Buy your pass before Friday September 16 at 11:59 pm (PDT), and you can save up to $1,100.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this for