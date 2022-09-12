Roku reveals an upgraded Roku Express streaming player and a smaller subwoofer

Today, Roku announced the launch of new and updated devices, the 2022 version of the Roku Express streaming player and a new product called Roku Wireless Bass, alongside its latest software update, Roku OS 11.5.

This year’s Roku Express player is an upgrade from the existing Roku Express, now including dual-band Wi-Fi and additional storage. Roku Wireless Bass expands Roku’s audio accessory lineup, adding a more compact speaker that’s smaller than the current Wireless Subwoofer.

The Roku Express is Roku’s updated streaming device that comes with increased storage and channels that will load faster, the tech company claims. The Wi-Fi is also improved, giving consumers dual-band Wi-Fi, which was previously only available on Roku Express 4K+. Dual-band Wi-Fi for the Roku Express means users can have an uninterrupted streaming experience while also having multiple devices connected to their network.

The new streaming player will cost $29.99 and is expected to be available in October. Customers can purchase the streaming player online or in stores.

This version will still come with a remote and HDMI cable, along with Roku’s library of free content, over 300 free live TV channels, and premium streaming subscriptions.

The purpose of Roku’s new audio product, Roku Wireless Bass, is to add more dimension to the listening experience with dynamic bass. The consumer will be able to enjoy a theater-like experience at home with a wider range of sound.

The new product is similar to Roku’s Wireless Subwoofer, except the Roku Wireless Bass is smaller in size and has a lesser peak power of 120 Watts. Peak power is the speaker’s maximum wattage or power level that it can handle. In comparison, Roku Wireless Subwoofer has 250W peak power and is $179.99, $50 more than the new Roku Wireless Bass, which is $129.99.

The Roku Wireless Bass is meant to optimize smaller spaces, but can be placed up to 30 feet away from the TV. However, note that it can only be wirelessly paired with a Roku Streambar, Roku Wireless Speakers, or Roku TV Wireless Soundbar. It is not compatible with other sound systems.

If you don’t have a Roku speaker, the company is also offering a new bundle that combines the Roku Streambar and Roku Wireless Bass for $249.99.

Both the standalone Roku Wireless Bass and the bundle will be available online and in stores across major retailers starting in November.