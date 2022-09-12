Only five days left to save $1,100 on Disrupt passes

Ticktock, early-stage startup enthusiasts. TechCrunch Disrupt takes place on October 18–20 — the very height of pumpkin spice season. However, your chance to score early-bird passes (and soak up serious savings) disappears in just four short-but-sweaty days of summer.

Buy your pass before September 16 at 11:59 p.m. PDT and save up to $1,100.

The TC editors have worked hard to create a superb roster of speakers, presentations, panel discussions and roundtables — see the full agenda here. Check out just some of the superstar presentations you’ll find at this year’s show:

Marc’s Lore

With Marc Lore, founder, chairman and CEO, Wonder Group

Billionaire Marc Lore sold his startup to an everything store, twice. After inking deals with Amazon and Walmart, the Quidsi and Jet.com co-founder has launched Wonder, tackling a common problem — food delivery — in an unconventional way.

Acing Venture

With Serena Williams and Alison Rapaport Stillman, founding and managing partners, Serena Ventures

Serena Williams is the greatest to ever play the game of tennis, and she’s already made a name for herself as a VC in the tech world. At Disrupt, Williams and her Serena Ventures partner Alison Rapaport will join us to discuss the next chapter of Serena’s career, swapping out the racket for several (hundred) inbound pitch decks. We’ll talk about their investment thesis, her plans to bring more diversity into tech, and what she brings to the table as a VC.

Rivian Grows Up With RJ Scaringe, founder and CEO, Rivian Rivian emerged from stealth in 2018 with a pair of vehicles that helped it become the buzziest EV automaker since Tesla. The company landed high-profile investors and partners, including Amazon and Ford, and is now publicly traded. Hear from founder and CEO RJ Scaringe about the company’s challenges with production bottlenecks, supply chain constraints, and layoffs as he leads the company into the electric future.

How OnlyFans Changed the Internet’s Oldest Industry

With Ami Gan, CEO, and Keily Blair, CSOO, OnlyFans

Nothing drives tech innovation like sex. But after earning billions in revenue and providing stable income to thousands of adult creators, OnlyFans dropped a bombshell: It would ban porn. After creator backlash, those plans didn’t last long — the founding CEO stepped down, and now, Amrapali Gan and Keily Blair are in charge. Hear from these newly installed execs about what their leadership means for OnlyFans.