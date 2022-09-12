Max Q: The waiting game

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. In this issue:

NASA provides an update on the Artemis I launch

NASA said it is looking to attempt the launch of the Artemis I mission on September 23 and 27, dates far enough away that the agency will hopefully have enough time to resolve the issues with the hydrogen line that led to the rocket being grounded during the first two launch attempts.

The agency must replace and re-seal leaking liquid hydrogen lines, then perform tests to ensure that the sealing worked, Jim Free, NASA’s associate administrator for exploration systems development, explained in a media briefing. NASA will not conduct a full wet dress rehearsal in addition to these tests. All of this work will take place on the launch pad, which saves the agency from having to roll the massive rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building at Kennedy Space Center.

The other major hitch is that these launch dates must be approved by the U.S. Space Force’s Eastern Range, which governs the launch schedule from the east coast of the United States. The Space Force will also need to provide a waiver for the rocket’s flight termination system, which runs on batteries and is only approved for use for 25 days. All in all, my fingers are crossed that engineers can complete all the work required before the next launch attempt.

Rocket Lab and Sierra Space have signed separate agreements with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) to explore how their respective flight systems — Rocket Lab’s Electron and Neutron rockets, Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser spaceplane — could be used for superfast cargo delivery on Earth.

The agreements are what’s known as Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADAs), a vehicle to facilitate R&D work between the government and nongovernmental entities like startups and private companies. These specific CRADAs are with the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), an agency under the aegis of the DOD.

Under its agreement, Sierra Space and the military will jointly explore using its Dream Chaser plane for hypersonic space transportation for terrestrial cargo and personnel delivery. Under Rocket Lab’s agreement, it will work with the military to investigate using the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, also for cargo delivery. While Electron has successfully reached orbit numerous times, both Neutron and Dream Chaser are still under development.

“Point-to-point space transportation offers a new ability to move equipment quickly around the world in hours, enabling a faster response to global emergencies and natural disasters,” Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck said in a statement. “We’re excited to be collaborating with USTRANSCOM on this forward-thinking, innovative research program that could ultimately shift the way the Department of Defense considers logistics response options.”

NASA tweeted this 1969 photo of Queen Elizabeth II with Michael Collins, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin at Buckingham Palace. The trio met with the queen as part of the Apollo II Goodwill Tour. Whatever your feelings about the British monarchy, the world lost a paragon of the twentieth century this week.

