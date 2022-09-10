Stanford moonshot promises near-term profitability with no-code magical mushrooms, ft. Plaid of X

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. As you can tell by the headline of this episode, this is a bonus episode all about Y Combinator Demo Day (and the terms we heard most often during the two-day affair).
Natasha and Alex jumped on Twitter Spaces to talk through our favorites of the batch, geography changes, and diversity shake-up that included less women getting funded batch over batch. Below are some of the posts we pulled from:
- The biggest moonshots in YC’s S22 batch
- Our 11 favorite companies from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 1
- Our 10 favorite startups from YC’s S22 Demo Day: Part 2
- Delving into YC’s diversity data following a category shakeup
- Where is Y Combinator startup-hunting in 2022?
Y Combinator week is busy, but we made it through! Talk Monday!
