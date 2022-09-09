Use DORA metrics to support the next generation of remote-work models

The move to remote working is creating tensions between CEOs and CHROs that could culminate in decisions that are not always in the best interest of the business. For tech teams, that disconnect could lead to making quick fixes that ultimately cost the organization more money and individuals more time and stress.

The remote revolution is here to stay. More than three-quarters of engineers want the option to work from home, and some countries are considering introducing remote work into law. Before that happens, CEOs and CHROs need to get back on the same page to support their tech teams and business outcomes.

Start with DORA metrics

DORA metrics measure software delivery velocity and throughput by plugging into Git (commits and pull requests) and deployment data.

By looking at a combination of DORA metrics, teams can avoid making quick fixes that aggravate issues down the line.

The metrics consist of deployment frequency, lead time for changes, mean time to recovery and change failure rate. This information can also flag if engineers are losing engagement, highlight high and low performers and help companies avoid resorting to quick fixes that aren’t sustainable for remote-work models.

Whether you’re ready to move past the hybrid midpoint or are taking the direct leap to remote, here’s why you need DORA metrics at your side.

Shine a light on areas for growth

When working from different locations, it’s easier for processes to slip, miscommunication to happen and opportunities for improvement to be overlooked. With DORA metrics, remote teams can more efficiently review their practices and track their success.

To effectively track DORA metrics, companies need a CI/CD platform (Jenkins, CircleCI or Github Actions) that connects to a development analytics platform to aggregate data on engineering teams’ output. Teams can then zoom in on metrics like lead time for changes to measure the quality of code, and ultimately, the product or service they maintain.

Similarly, DORA metrics can reinforce the need for remote teams to include testing in the development process to lower their lead time for changes. This can help eliminate bottlenecks, as testers can teach developers to write and automate tests.