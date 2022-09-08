Lolli’s Alex Adelman talks about cashing in bitcoin rewards at TC Sessions: Crypto

If the cryptocurrency economy wants to continue to grow, it will require more widespread adoption. But how do you make it appealing to the masses — especially now that the traditionally volatile digital asset market is going through an especially rocky period? Just last May, Bitcoin, the OG crypto token, had a market capitalization around $589 billion. That number, as of September 5, stands at $380 billion.

This crucial topic is why we’re thrilled that Alex Adelman, the co-founder and CEO of Lolli, will join us onstage at TC Sessions: Crypto on November 17 in Miami.

Founded in 2018, Lolli is a bitcoin rewards application that lets people earn bitcoin when they shop online and in-store from more than 1,000 brands like Chewy, Lowe’s, Sephora and Staples. Shoppers purchase from participating merchants, who pay Lolli a percentage. Lolli then pays shoppers in bitcoin or cash.

There’s plenty to talk about. For starters, we’ll discuss bitcoin rewards and how Lolli plans to integrate its product into more stores. We’d like to hear Adelman’s take on the challenges or opportunities of scaling beyond rewards and whether Lolli plans to help retailers integrate other cryptocurrencies.

Of course, we’re curious about how Lolli interacts with average consumers who might not be familiar with cryptocurrency. And you can bet we want to hear how Adelman plans to onboard more customers during this bearish period where people might shy away from the digital asset market.

Prior to Lolli, Adelman co-founded and served as CEO of e-commerce platform Cosmic (acquired by PopSugar in 2015).

Adelman was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for retail and e-commerce, and his work has been featured on WSJ, Forbes, Fortune, Wired, TechCrunch, Cheddar, MarketWatch, Bitcoin Magazine and Digiday. He holds a BA in economics from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

