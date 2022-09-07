Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn on Found Live to talk about new venture RealOpen

Welcome back to Found, the podcast where we hear the stories behind the startups. This week we have a special Found Live edition.

This week Darrell is joined by special guest host Anita Ramaswamy from TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction to talk with Christine Quinn (who you probably know from Selling Sunset) and her husband Christian Dumontet about their new company RealOpen. Dumontet has been working in crypto since 2013 and combines his knowledge with Christine’s real estate savvy to begin their business, but they see many different applications for this payment model. In the episode, the couple talks about how they decided to start the business together, how they don’t have boundaries between work and family life (but it works for them) and, yes, Christine talks a bit about her time on Selling Sunset.

To hear more from Anita, listen to TechCrunch’s Chain Reaction. If you love live conversations with founders, you’ll love TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco from October 18-20. Use code FOUND for 15% off your ticket.

