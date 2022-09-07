Delving into YC’s diversity data following a category shakeup The accelerator includes a ‘multiracial’ demographic for the first time

Y Combinator said the market downturn was the reason for a smaller summer batch compared to recent cohorts. But does the exclusivity come at the cost of the ecosystem’s most diverse talent?

These entrepreneurs are young, hungry, and represent more than 30 countries, including Italy, Israel, and Indonesia. The 240-company cohort is noticeably smaller than the Winter ’22 group, which had 402 companies present from more than 40 different countries.

TechCrunch looked at the 227 companies that publicly disclosed information out of 240 total companies from this batch to identify diversity trends.