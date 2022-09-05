Max Q: Disrupt

Hello and welcome back to Max Q. Happy Labor Day! Due to the scheduling of the newsletter, I’ll have finished writing this by the time NASA makes the second launch attempt of the Artemis I mission. By now, you probably already know how it all went down anyway! In this issue:

SpaceX lands more astronaut transportation missions

Starlink is coming to Royal Caribbean

News from Axiom Space, Ursa Major and more

NASA has finalized an agreement with SpaceX to purchase five more astronaut transportation missions to and from the International Space Station, further entrenching the space company’s position as the prime services vendor for the space agency.

The new contract — for the Crew-10, Crew-11, Crew-12, Crew-13 and Crew-14 missions — is valued at $1.4 billion. It brings the total contract value for all 14 transportation missions, part of the Commercial Crew Transportation Capability (CCtCap) program, to $4.9 billion. The funds include use of SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule to transport up to four astronauts, the Falcon 9 rocket for launch and all other return and recovery operations. NASA announced its intention to order the additional missions in June.

Just one month after SpaceX announced its Starlink Maritime service, Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines said it will add the service to its entire cruise fleet. It’s no surprise: The test deployment “received tremendous positive feedback,” the cruise line said in a statement.

The coverage will likely be better than what currently exists on cruise ships today. The service is costing around $5,000 per month, not including a $10,000 hardware fee paid upfront.

More news from TC and beyond

