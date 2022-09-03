Hello again! Welcome back to Week in Review, the newsletter where we quickly recap the last week’s worth of TechCrunch’s most read posts. Want it in your inbox every Saturday morning? Sign up here.

most read

What to expect from Apple’s iPhone event: Apple events tend to suck all the air out of the room in the days leading up to them because…well, no one wants to announce some big new thing just to have it immediately overshadowed by the iPhone 37. Our most read post this week, by far, was Brian’s roundup of what we’re maybe/likely/definitely going to see announced at Apple’s event on September 7.

Rogan interviews Zuck: If you’re on the internet in 2022, you probably know who both Joe Rogan and Mark Zuckerberg are. Does a three-hour conversation between them sound like your kind of thing? If so, check out Zuck’s appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience. If not but you still want the highlights, check out Devin’s on-the-fly recap of Zuck’s thoughts on art, the evolution of social media, and why waking up each day feels like getting “punched in the stomach.”

WhatsApp gets built-in grocery ordering in India: Half a billion people use WhatsApp in India each month, and those folks can now use the platform to order groceries thanks to a new venture between Meta, Jio Platforms, and India’s largest retailer, Reliance Retail.

Twitter halts its attempt to monetize porn: Twitter reportedly wanted to build something of an OnlyFans competitor into its platform but has slammed on the brakes for now. “Twitter apparently put this project on hold,” writes Amanda, “after an 84-employee ‘red team,’ designed to test the product for security flaws, found that Twitter cannot detect child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and non-consensual nudity at scale.”

Royal Caribbean + SpaceX: Just a few days after announcing a partnership to bring Starlink to T-Mobile phones, SpaceX’s satellite-based internet endeavor has another big new customer: Royal Caribbean. The cruise line announced this week that it’s adding Starlink connectivity to its entire fleet. It’ll only work near the coasts at first, but they expect it to work mid-ocean in the next few years.

audio roundup

What’s up this week in TC podcast land? Darrell and Jordan sat down with the founder of Abridge on Found to hear about the company’s efforts to help patients better understand their often jargon-filled doctor appointments, the Chain Reaction crew spent some time digging into the maze that is Ethereum’s big “Merge” network upgrade, and Matt Burns learned all about how to pitch a Series A (and how the process differs from raising a seed round) on TechCrunch Live.

techcrunch+

Here’s what TC+ members were clicking on most this week:

Why most early-stage VC deals fall apart: What are investors looking for at the due diligence stage? Haje sat down with a few early-stage investors to get a better understanding of the process, and the main reasons deals tend to fall through.

Investors detail their red (and green) flags: Meanwhile, Rebecca caught up with another set of investors to find out the things that sent them running away from — or, hopefully, running toward — a potential investment.