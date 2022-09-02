Samsung says customer data stolen in July data breach

U.S. electronics giant Samsung has confirmed a data breach affecting customers’ personal information.

In a brief notice, Samsung said it discovered the security incident in late-July and that an “unauthorized third party acquired information from some of Samsung’s U.S. systems.” The company said it determined customer data was compromised on August 4.

Samsung said Social Security numbers and credit card numbers were not affected, but some customer information — name, contact and demographic information, date of birth, and product registration information — was taken.

“The information affected for each relevant customer may vary. We are notifying customers to make them aware of this matter,” said the statement.

It’s not immediately clear how many customers are affected. Samsung has hundreds of millions of customers across the globe.

The company noted that it has taken steps to secure its systems and has brought in a third-party cybersecurity firm. It’s also coordinating with law enforcement.

Samsung did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is the second time Samsung has confirmed a data breach this year. In March, the company admitted that the Lapsus$ hacking group – the same group that infiltrated Nvidia, Microsoft and T-Mobile – obtained and leaked almost 200 gigabytes of confidential data, including source code for various technologies and algorithms for biometric unlock operations.

This story is developing, more soon.