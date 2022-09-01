To get a roundup of TechCrunch’s biggest and most important stories delivered to your inbox every day at 3 p.m. PDT, subscribe here.

The TechCrunch Top 3

When the doorbell beckons : Ring has a shiny new feature called Ring Intercom, designed to pair with existing apartment intercom systems. Brian has more.

: Ring has a shiny new feature called Ring Intercom, designed to pair with existing apartment intercom systems. Brian has more. Valuation bump : Fintech fraud fighter Alloy is now worth $1.55 billion after banking $52 million in new funding, Mary Ann reports.

: Fintech fraud fighter Alloy is now worth $1.55 billion after banking $52 million in new funding, Mary Ann reports. Sharing is caring: Kyle spoke to Slack executive Steve Wood about the company’s new automation features that make workflows more shareable and discoverable by other Slack users, and where the company goes from here.

Startups and VC

Reddit’s acquisition spree is continuing this morning with news that the company is bringing the audience contextualization company Spiketrap’s technology in-house. Deal terms were not disclosed, but Reddit says Spiketrap’s AI-powered contextual analysis and tools will help Reddit to improve in areas like ad quality scoring and will boost prediction models for powering auto-bidding, Sarah reports.

A few more, now with Moar Emoji!

9 strategies that will help you overcome your fear of fundraising

Pleasure cruises usually start with a ship-wide safety briefing where passengers put on life vests and learn what to do in an emergency.

Similarly, there’s no reason to be afraid to raise money to start a new venture, but founders should have a healthy respect for a process that’s not completely under their control.

“Any change is an opportunity to create leverage, and a downturn is no exception,” writes Masha Bucher, founder and general partner of early-stage VC firm Day One Ventures.

In this TC+ post, she discusses the current environment and shares “actionable tips for closing pre-seed to Series B rounds.”

Big Tech Inc.

Yesterday, we reported on Snap laying off 20% of its workforce, which apparently included the entire Zenly team. Today we enjoyed Paul’s and Romain’s second-day look at what happened to the social mapping app, which was acquired by Snap in 2017, and perhaps to answer the bigger question of: “Zenly is still hugely popular, so why’s Snap shutting it down?”