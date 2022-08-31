Party rounds are either the dinner party of your dreams or the one where no one shows up

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, along with Alex‘s help, Natasha asked: Who should be raising Party Rounds?

The episode was inspired by Natasha’s recent Startups Weekly column, “When the party has confetti but no allergen-friendly appetizers” and the companion TechCrunch+ piece with Anita, “Investment clubs are cool again, and maybe community is, too.”

Here’s what we got into:

The definition of party rounds, boundaries and the fact that we don’t entirely agree on if there needs to be a lead or nah

How has party round funding changed? What place do they hold in the ecosystem?

Is this vehicle better for experienced founders versus first-time founders?

The pros and cons of each side

