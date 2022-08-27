More venture funds are betting on Central and Eastern Europe

Welcome to The TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startups-and-markets newsletter. It’s inspired by the daily TechCrunch+ column where it gets its name. Want it in your inbox every Saturday? Sign up here.

Central and Eastern Europe have had less venture capital at their disposal than their GDP or population could warrant. But with new funds lured in by their startups’ talent pool, global mindset, and capital efficiency, this could be starting to change. Let’s explore. — Anna

What do UiPath, Vinted and Wise have in common?

Startup founders in Central and Eastern Europe will soon have more dry powder to chase.

In recent weeks, we learned that Underline Ventures was halfway through raising a €20 million fund to invest in Romania and nearby countries; that Poland-based Inovo VC was targeting €100 million for its third fund; and that Spanish-born Demium was launching a new fund to invest into Central European startups, with plans for a second close of €30 million to €40 million in September.