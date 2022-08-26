Press and Law v. Adam and Elon

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.
Alex, Natasha and Mary Ann are back and as a three were in good spirits with more than a bit of news to parse. Grace, Theresa, and Kell made the magic happen, for which we’re thankful. Here’s what we got into:
- Just what OrangeDAO is, and why it matters. Our deals of the week this time ’round had a particular flavor. See if you can spot it!
- Next up was Spectral’s $23 million raise (web3 credit scores), and Mural’s latest, a $6.5 million round for DAO treasury management.
- Scooting along, we looked into Alex’s reporting on shrinking late-stage rounds, a surprisingly strong seed market, and what’s good with the unicorn crew.
- Then it was time to talk Stripe layoffs before pivoting over to the latest issues stemming from Adam Neumann’s latest startup, and the Musk-Twitter dustup.
- To close, we noted the latest from Instacart and the fact that Zoom is not having the best of times lately.
That’s our show! We are back Monday!
