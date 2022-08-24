Instacart announced today that it’s launching “Big & Bulky,” a new fulfillment capacity that lets customers order same-day and scheduled delivery for large items. At launch, the new feature can be used to order items from Big Lots, Container Store, Mastermind Toys, Office Depot, Spirit Halloween and Staples. The new capability allows users to place orders for several different types of large items, including outdoor furniture, home office supplies and electronics.

The company also notes that the new fulfillment capacity gives delivery people on its platform an additional way to earn money. Shoppers who own a large vehicle may now be eligible to access what Instacart calls “Bulky Batches.” Instacart says batch payment will be based on the number and weight of the items in the order, and “will include heavy pay when applicable.”

Shoppers who have an eligible vehicle can opt in to receive Bulky Batches by tapping “Access More Batches” in the Shopper app. Instacart’s initial test zones showed that 97% of eligible shoppers opted in to deliver Bulky Batches.

Instacart is also introducing new delivery options in select regions for people who have an electric bike or moped. Shoppers who choose to deliver orders on an electric bike or moped will be given orders with shorter distances and fewer items. Although it would be difficult to use an electric bike or moped to deliver typical Instacart orders, which can include large items like cases of water and numerous bags, the new small orders option gives people who don’t have access to a car the ability to work with the company.

“We’re excited to introduce these new opportunities for shoppers to increase your earnings, whether you have a large vehicle or none at all,” the company said in a statement. “We look forward to bringing you new updates and product features that will improve your experience as a shopper in the coming months.”

Instacart will begin testing these new delivery options in select cities across the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks.

Today’s announcement comes as Instacart has been building out its features over the past few months. Most recently, the company launched a new “OrderUp” feature that lets users add items from additional retailers to their original grocery order without having to pay an extra delivery fee. The company says the new feature gives users a way to complete their weekly shopping in one delivery trip.

The company also recently announced that Electronic Benefits Transfer and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (EBT SNAP) can now be used to buy groceries online in 10 additional states through its app. With this expansion, grocers of all sizes can use Carrot Payments, an Instacart Platform solution, to accept EBT SNAP payments online across 49 states and Washington, D.C.