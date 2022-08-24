Black Girls Code’s developing story offers a complicated look at lots of different things

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines.

This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single topic, think about a question and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha asked: What happens when a Black founder was ousted? Alex was back on the mic after a week away, and we brought on Dominic-Madori Davis (follow her on Twitter and Instagram) to talk us through the topic. After all, the core question was inspired by her latest TC+ column.

Here’s what we got into:

The growing tensions at Black Girls Code, which began last December with Bryant’s “indefinite suspension.”

Bryant’s eventual ouster, which happened earlier this month, and the outpouring of public support for the leader. That conversation brought us into the reality of who gets to speak up publicly, and who can only do so off the record and without attribution.

Davis piece about the symbolism of a Black founder being removed from a position of leadership

Inherent bias and how to navigate that in the stories we hear and tips we receive.

