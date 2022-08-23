YouTube TV update could let viewers watch up to four live streams at once

Google may be working on a handful of new features for its live TV streaming service, YouTube TV. According to Protocol, the feature is called “Mosaic Mode” and would let viewers watch up to four live streams at the same time.

Google did not immediately respond to TechCrunch’s request for comment. The company declined to comment to Protocol.

If YouTube TV were to give its subscribers the ability to stream up to four feeds at once, splitting the screen into quadrants, it’s likely that many viewers will find the feature useful as it would allow them to watch several events at once.

Multi-viewing is especially popular among sports fans. FuboTV, a sports-focused live TV streaming service, has a Multiview feature that allows up to four simultaneous streams. Before Sony’s PlayStation Vue service shut down, it had a similar feature that was popular with users who wanted to stream multiple channels simultaneously.

The strategic move makes sense for Google. Nielsen reported that streaming surpassed cable viewership for the first time last month, with YouTube and YouTube TV getting the second-largest share of overall TV viewing.

The live TV streaming service is a cheaper option than cable. YouTube TV is $65 per month and provides access to many major broadcast networks, national sports channels, and cable news channels.

Also, YouTube TV recently surpassed 5 million paid subscribers and “trialers.”