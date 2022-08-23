Scalenut’s AI copywriter also helps content make a dent in search engine results

AI copywriters are getting a lot of attention from investors. A couple that have recently raised funding include Copy.ai and Copysmith. Now Scalenut is entering the arena with a $3.1 million funding round led by Saama Capital and Amit Singhal, formerly a senior vice president at Google and head of Google Search.

Launched earlier this year by Mayank Jain, Gaurav Goyal and Saurabh Wadhawan, Scalenut says it has since signed up 100,000 users, primarily SMBs and mid-market sized businesses, grown its revenue 10 times and is now trending at a seven-digit run rate.

About 70% of its paying subscribers are from the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, and the rest are from Asian countries. Its last round of funding was a seed round of $400,000 led by Titan Capital, First Principles VC, AngelList, Abhishek Goyal and other angel investors.

When asked how Scalenut sets itself apart from other AI copywriting startups, Jain said “whilst Copy.ai, Copysmith and quite a few other tools have built a layer over a vanilla integration with [language model] GPT-3, we on the other hand have built a comprehensive content marketing suite that automates the entire content workflow.”

“Our in-house deep learning models and integrations with other NLP providers enable end users to create content that has a much higher chances of ranking on search engines, hence driving organic growth,” he added. “Having said that, we also host one of the highest quality generic copywriting toolkits as well.”

One of Scalenut’s key differentiators is covering the entire content lifecycle, from content planning to research, writing and SEO optimization.

Jain demonstrated the platform for TechCrunch. For example, a green tea manufacturer who wants to create a blog post about the benefits of the beverage would first use a keyword to create topic cluster reports, or lists of potential topics with clusters of keywords. If they select the topic cluster “green tea benefits,” they would see keywords like “green tea benefits,” “dandelion benefits” and “tazo green tea benefits,” among many others.

Then they open the report they want and see statistics for the top 30 URLs ranked on search engines already, as well as their outlines. Other information includes the questions that people are asking about the topic on Google or Reddit, citations and key search terms to help content rank better on search engines.

Once a content creator has this info, they can enter Scalenut’s “Cruise Mode.” This provides a title, defines an outlet, provides writing points and creates a first draft, as well as SEO insights they can use to optimize the content.

Jain says users have relied on Scalenut to create in-depth blog posts, along with how-to guides, listicles, “why” posts, FAQs and comparison posts. Scalenut’s SEO optimization features tells users how long their posts should be. It can write blog posts as long as 10,000 words, but Jain says they’re usually between 1,200 to 1,500 words.

In a prepared statement, Saama Capital managing partner Ash Lilani said, “One common problem that businesses face to power up their organic marketing is scaling content meaningfully. There is no easy way to scale content and Scalenut is solving precisely that with its robust AI platform.”